Menu

Video: How Liverpool’s superb pressing completely foiled Arsenal’s game plan at Anfield

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Arsenal got the better of Liverpool in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season and in the Community Shield back in August.

However, it’s clear Jurgen Klopp did his homework on the Gunners ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Monday night, as the video below shows…

Mikel Arteta likes his Arsenal side to play out from the back, but Liverpool pressed them superbly to make it pretty much impossible for them to build anything.

This is fine play by Liverpool and shows why Klopp remains one of the finest managers in the game, both for his sharp tactical awareness and his ability to motivate his players towards this high work rate.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.