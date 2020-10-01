Video: How Liverpool’s superb pressing completely foiled Arsenal’s game plan at Anfield

Arsenal got the better of Liverpool in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season and in the Community Shield back in August.

However, it’s clear Jurgen Klopp did his homework on the Gunners ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Monday night, as the video below shows…

Liverpool's pressing chains preventing Arsenal from building from Leno: pic.twitter.com/VIfal487Xk — Follow @topimpacat (@topimpacat) September 30, 2020

Mikel Arteta likes his Arsenal side to play out from the back, but Liverpool pressed them superbly to make it pretty much impossible for them to build anything.

This is fine play by Liverpool and shows why Klopp remains one of the finest managers in the game, both for his sharp tactical awareness and his ability to motivate his players towards this high work rate.