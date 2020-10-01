Liverpool ‘set to accept’ transfer bid for first-teamer to join Premier League club

Liverpool are reportedly set to accept a £23million bid from Sheffield United to sell Rhian Brewster to them in a permanent transfer deal.
This looks like it could be a risky move by the Reds, with Brewster looking a top prospect for some time now and showing his class with an impressive loan stint at Swansea City last season.
MORE: Video: Referee spotted giving bizarre reaction to Lacazette miss for Arsenal against Liverpool
Liverpool, however, have so much competition up front that it perhaps seems unlikely Brewster is going to see a lot of playing time at Anfield any time soon.
The Merseyside giants may have done well, however, to secure a buy-back clause in Brewster’s contract, according to a report yesterday.
The 20-year-old may be worth looking at again in the future if he can fulfil his potential at Sheffield United, with Liverpool fans sure to keep a close eye on how he gets on.
Brewster had also previously been linked with Crystal Palace, but it seems Bramall Lane will be his next destination instead.
The Blades had a surprisingly good season last year, and this could be another smart piece of business to help them secure their status in the Premier League.