Liverpool ‘set to accept’ transfer bid for first-teamer to join Premier League club

Liverpool are reportedly set to accept a £23million bid from Sheffield United to sell Rhian Brewster to them in a permanent transfer deal.

This looks like it could be a risky move by the Reds, with Brewster looking a top prospect for some time now and showing his class with an impressive loan stint at Swansea City last season.

Liverpool, however, have so much competition up front that it perhaps seems unlikely Brewster is going to see a lot of playing time at Anfield any time soon.

The Merseyside giants may have done well, however, to secure a buy-back clause in Brewster’s contract, according to a report yesterday.

The 20-year-old may be worth looking at again in the future if he can fulfil his potential at Sheffield United, with Liverpool fans sure to keep a close eye on how he gets on.

Brewster had also previously been linked with Crystal Palace, but it seems Bramall Lane will be his next destination instead.

The Blades had a surprisingly good season last year, and this could be another smart piece of business to help them secure their status in the Premier League.

