Menu

Talks today: Manchester City discussing selling star to Barcelona, future free transfer also possible

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly in direct talks today over selling defender Eric Garcia to Barcelona.

The talented 19-year-old has made a real impression in City’s first-team in recent times, and could be a quality signing for Barca, who need to improve at the back after last season’s disappointments.

MORE: Photo: Man City make apparent Koulibaly gaffe after announcing Ruben Dias signing

According to Fabrizio Romano, they’re now in talks to sign Garcia, though a free transfer when his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires next summer is also a possibility…

Romano claims Garcia himself is only looking to leave City for Barcelona – the club he spent much of his early career at.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea clear star for loan transfer to top four rivals on one key condition
(Photo) Lyon star drops possible hint over Houssem Aouar being set for Arsenal transfer
Video: How Liverpool’s superb pressing completely foiled Arsenal’s game plan at Anfield

It makes sense that the Spain international is eager to return home, though it’s undoubtedly a blow for City to lose this prospect before even getting a chance to enjoy his peak years.

Pep Guardiola has been busy this summer, however, signing two centre-backs in the form of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

More Stories Eric Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.