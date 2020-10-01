Manchester City are reportedly in direct talks today over selling defender Eric Garcia to Barcelona.

The talented 19-year-old has made a real impression in City’s first-team in recent times, and could be a quality signing for Barca, who need to improve at the back after last season’s disappointments.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they’re now in talks to sign Garcia, though a free transfer when his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires next summer is also a possibility…

Barcelona and Manchester City are in direct talks also today for Eric Garcia.

Eric has turned down two different bids on last weeks – he only wants to come back to Barcelona, on next days if #MCFC and #FCB will reach an agreement or on June 2021 as a free agent. ?? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Romano claims Garcia himself is only looking to leave City for Barcelona – the club he spent much of his early career at.

It makes sense that the Spain international is eager to return home, though it’s undoubtedly a blow for City to lose this prospect before even getting a chance to enjoy his peak years.

Pep Guardiola has been busy this summer, however, signing two centre-backs in the form of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.