The stat that will make for very worrying reading for Manchester United fans as transfer deadline draws nearer

It’s not been a great transfer window for Manchester United, and they’re running out of time to get the signings they need in.

So far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only been able to land Donny van de Beek from Ajax, with the Dutch midfielder looking like a fine addition, though he arrives to strengthen a position United were already looking pretty good in.

With just days left until the October 5 deadline, Man Utd could still do with a new winger, one or two defenders, and maybe even a striker.

Remarkably, they find themselves in this position when their rivals have seemingly not found it that hard to get the players they want.

As shown below, United’s spending is a long way off Chelsea, who were their main top four rivals last season, while Manchester City and Liverpool are also above them despite already having far better teams anyway…

Whatever the mitigation (pandemic, premiums, targets), this – which appeared during Sky's coverage last night – is striking #mufc pic.twitter.com/7AuR6t6Ul7 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 1, 2020

Arsenal aren’t far behind, but one of their main signings was the free transfer of Willian, while Tottenham also managed to get Gareth Bale in on loan, so didn’t have to pay a big transfer fee there.

It makes for alarming reading for Red Devils supporters, who will just be hoping their club can pull it together late on in this transfer window.

If they don’t, this really hammers home just how far behind their rivals United look set to be this season.