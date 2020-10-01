Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has warned his old club about a transfer deal for Ousmane Dembele as he’s linked with a loan move.

The Barcelona forward has been linked with Man Utd recently, with the Daily Mirror claiming talks have been held over bringing him to Old Trafford for a season-long stay.

Dembele has struggled at Barca, despite previously looking like one of the most exciting young players in the world in his time at former club Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen if the France international can get back to his best, but he looks like he could be a useful signing for United if he regains a bit of confidence and stays fit.

Fletcher, however, seems aware that there is some risk involved in this deal, with the Sky Sports pundit quoted by the Manchester Evening News as listing his concerns with his recent injury record and occasional struggles with being on time for training.

“I think Ousmane Dembele’s a right winger, a position they are finally identifying,” Fletcher said. “It comes with its risks – his injury record is not great over the last few seasons – I think he only made five league appearances last season, but he’s a talented player.

“Barcelona purchased him for £100m or something like that. I think a loan deal would suit United, and probably both parties, I think he needs a fresh challenge, coming to a massive club like Manchester United.

“It’s a chance to showcase himself, get opportunities, get fit and potentially look for a transfer down the line, but I wouldn’t say they’ve got to sign him because of his injury record, and he has tendencies to be late a lot of the time judging by reports.

“United should give him the opportunity to showcase himself and be the player everyone thought he was gonna become.”