Man United will be encouraged by this decision from Barcelona

With only four days left to secure any further new signings, Manchester United are running out of time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that Borussia Dortmund can be persuaded to part with Jadon Sancho, even though the Bundesliga outfit have held firm throughout the window so far.

It would be remiss of the Red Devils to not be looking at other targets just incase the Sancho deal has to be put on the back burner for another season.

To that end, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele has been heavily tipped for a switch to Old Trafford, with Sky Sports just one outlet to report of United’s interest.

With the Catalans in action on Thursday evening at Celta Vigo, Solskjaer is likely to be encouraged by the news that Ronald Koeman has left the Frenchman on the bench.

Although Barca still have Sevilla to play this coming weekend, if they’re able to do without Dembele it opens up the possibility of a move simply because the wide man needs to play.

Watch this space.