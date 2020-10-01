Menu

Manchester United ace closing in on transfer away as Red Devils go down risky route

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is reportedly closing in on a permanent transfer to Roma after spending last season on loan with the Serie A giants.

The 30-year-old impressed in his time in Italy after falling out of favour at Old Trafford, so it makes sense that he now appears close to heading back there, as reported by The Athletic.

MORE: Double Jadon Sancho boost for Man United: Player confident transfer will go through, Dortmund to lower asking price

Smalling’s exit, however, comes with some risks, as it seems United don’t have a new signing at centre-back lined up to replace him, according to The Athletic.

Even if Smalling is unlikely to be first choice at Man Utd any time soon, the Red Devils could do with more depth in what has been a problem position for them for some time.

Harry Maguire was not particularly convincing in his first season with United, and he’s likely struggled due to the poor form of his main partner Victor Lindelof.

There may be some scope for more playing time for Eric Bailly, but his recent injury record is not the best, so there might have been room for Smalling.

If not, United surely need to find a replacement for the England international in the final days of the transfer window.

