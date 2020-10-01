Solskjaer hints at possible change in position for Man Utd summer signing Van de Beek

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discussed Donny van de Beek’s role at the club after last night’s Carabao Cup win over Brighton.

The Red Devils looked a bit more convincing than they did against the same opposition in their Premier League game over the weekend, winning 3-0 this time rather than the shaky 3-2 victory we saw a few days earlier.

Van de Beek got the chance to impress and Solskjaer even tried him in a slightly new role, moving him out onto the left wing at some point in the game.

The Netherlands international normally plays centrally, but it’s quite common for players coming through the Ajax academy as he has to be versatile and intelligent enough to adapt to a number of roles.

Solskjaer feels Van de Beek could offer United something different from the left as he discussed the summer signing in his post-match press conference…

Could we see Donny van de Beek play a surprise new position for @ManUtd? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yufF2Of88V — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 1, 2020

The Norwegian tactician added that he sees Van de Beek as important to his squad despite his lack of regular playing time so far.

When asked about this, Solskjaer explained that there’s a long season ahead and that he’s pleased with what he’s seen from the 23-year-old so far…