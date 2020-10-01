Manchester United reportedly remain in talks over a deal to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

And according to reliable reporter Angelo Mangiante, the Red Devils are now edging closer to agreeing a move for the France international.

He doesn’t give much more detail than that, but see below for Mangiante’s tweet providing an encouraging-sounding update on the Dembele transfer saga…

While Mangiante does not specify if this would be a permanent signing or a loan, the Daily Mirror have suggested it would be the latter.

They add that Dembele is being targeted as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, so a loan could perhaps be ideal as it would allow United to go back in for the England international next summer.

While Dembele has plenty of potential, he’s not really shown it for most of his time at Barcelona, so some fans might see this deal as a bit of a risk.

If it’s just temporary, however, then the 23-year-old can use the time to try and impress, but then return to the Nou Camp if he doesn’t look good enough.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs an attacking player of this style to come in, so if the Sancho transfer is dead in the water, this could be a very decent Plan B option.