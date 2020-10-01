There finally appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of getting supporters back into football stadiums.

During the UEFA Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla, some 20,000 fans were in attendance, all wearing masks and socially distanced.

The amount of supporters represented roughly a third of the stadium’s capacity, and from as early as next week, the European governing body are going to extend the trial.

According to The Independent, UEFA will allow up to 30 percent of supporters to be present inside any ground, as long as the local laws permit.

This will cover international matches as well as Champions League and Europa League ties.

Importantly, no away supporters will be allowed inside the stadia according to The Independent.

“The Uefa Executive Committee today decided, following the successful pilot match that was held at the Uefa Super Cup in Budapest on 24 September, to allow the partial return of spectators for Uefa matches where local laws permit, starting from next week’s national team matches,” a statement from UEFA released on Thursday said.

“The number of spectators will be capped at a maximum of 30 percent of the respective stadium capacity and away supporters will not be allowed into the games until further notice.

“Both the admission of fans and the capacity limit are subject to decision of local authorities. Uefa matches cannot be played with spectators where local authorities do not allow it and the limit of 30 percent may be reached only where the limit set by local authorities is not lower, in which case such limit would apply.

“Social distancing will be mandatory for spectators and additional precautionary measures such as the wearing of masks must be implemented in accordance with local regulations.”

With Covid-19 still wreaking its havoc Europe-wide, this measure is at least a little piece of positivity amongst the enveloping gloom.

It also gives the domestic leagues hope that they too will be welcoming supporters through the turnstiles again soon.