Video: Harry Kane completes his hat-trick with delightful chip against Maccabi Haifa

Tottenham FC
What a night it’s turned out to be for Harry Kane, after he plundered a hat-trick for Tottenham in their Europa League tie at White Hart Lane against Maccabi Haifa.

The centre-forward had given the north Londoners the lead as early as the second minute, and then added a penalty on 56 to put Spurs 5-2 ahead.

With 16 minutes left to play, Steven Bergwijn burst down the left before moving inside and playing in Kane to dink over the keeper as he came to narrow the angle.

