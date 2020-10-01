Menu

Video: Harry Kane fires Tottenham ahead after two minutes against Maccabi Haifa

Tottenham FC
Tottenham got off to the best possible start in their Europa League game against Maccabi Haifa at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane, who was the subject of a vile rant from a Maccabi defender after their win last week, took less than two minutes to put the north Londoners ahead.

After Ben Davies had found himself in acres of space, a pinpoint cross was on a plate for the marksman and from less than six yards out he couldn’t miss.

