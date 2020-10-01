Tottenham got off to the best possible start in their Europa League game against Maccabi Haifa at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane, who was the subject of a vile rant from a Maccabi defender after their win last week, took less than two minutes to put the north Londoners ahead.

After Ben Davies had found himself in acres of space, a pinpoint cross was on a plate for the marksman and from less than six yards out he couldn’t miss.

“That didn’t take long, did it?!” ? Spurs take the lead after 90 seconds as Harry Kane slots home a well-placed cross from Ben Davies ? A perfect start for Tottenham ? pic.twitter.com/CIdE6DFDWf — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 1, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports.