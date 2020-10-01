Video: Lo Celso’s lovely finish makes it four for Tottenham

Tottenham are running riot in their Europa League fixture against Maccabi Haifa at White Hart Lane.

Although the visitors had equalised Harry Kane’s second-minute opener via a blockbuster from Tjarron Chery, Lucas Moura’s goal and then a quickfire double from Giovano Lo Celso saw Jose Mourinho’s side well ahead by half-time.

The Argentinian’s second was delightful in its execution.

As the keeper looked to narrow the angle and with a defender in close attendance, Lo Celso simply clipped it into the nest.

A classy finish from Giovani Lo Celso gives Spurs plenty of breathing room! ? A quickfire double from the Argentine means Mourinho's team have a three-goal cushion approaching half time ?

