Right on the cusp of half-time in their Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino had a guilt-edged chance to open the scoring.

Gunners keeper, Bernd Leno, had brought off an outstanding save from Diogo Jota’s header but only managed to palm the ball directly into Minamino’s path.

Despite being inside the six-yard box and with Leno still prone on the floor, the striker somehow managed to hit the crossbar rather than bury the ball in a gaping net.

So close! ? Leno saves Jota’s header and then Minamino rattles the crossbar from three yards out! ? Watch live now on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Ml2eDoTHYC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 1, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports