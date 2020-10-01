Menu

Video: Minamino’s shocking miss for Liverpool keeps score goalless against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Right on the cusp of half-time in their Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino had a guilt-edged chance to open the scoring.

Gunners keeper, Bernd Leno, had brought off an outstanding save from Diogo Jota’s header but only managed to palm the ball directly into Minamino’s path.

Despite being inside the six-yard box and with Leno still prone on the floor, the striker somehow managed to hit the crossbar rather than bury the ball in a gaping net.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Bernd Leno Diogo Jota Takumi Minamino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.