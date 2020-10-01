Although Liverpool tumbled out of the Carabao Cup at Anfield, manager, Jurgen Klopp, still wanted to accentuate the positives of their defeat against Arsenal in his post-match press conference.

Both teams cancelled each other out for long periods, and each had chances to win the game in normal time.

As is customary in the competition now there is no extra-time and the game goes straight to penalties which, as everyone knows and Klopp acknowledged, is a lottery.

The German lauded his young players, was very happy with the overall team performance, and even suggested it was still a really good result when looking at the 90 minutes.