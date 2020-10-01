Menu

Video: Tottenham’s Joe Hart beaten from 35 yards as Maccabi level

Tottenham FC
Just when Tottenham looked to be easing themselves into their Europa League clash against Maccabi Haifa, they were stunned by Tjarron Chery.

There appeared to be no danger whatsoever as the player picked up the ball midway into the Spurs half, and with two defenders in close proximity, Joe Hart likely wasn’t expecting what happened next.

Chery simply let fly from all of 35 yards and the ball flew like an Exocet into the top corner.

Hart had enough time to see it nonetheless, and Jose Mourinho is unlikely to be impressed with the custodian’s positioning.

Pictures from Premier Sports.

