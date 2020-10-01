Menu

Video: Willock puts Arsenal into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Liverpool and Arsenal couldn’t be separated in their Carabao Cup round of 16 tie over 90 minutes.

Therefore, the result rested solely on which team had the better penalty takers on the night.

With both teams having scored their two opening spot-kicks, Mohaned Elneny then missed for the visitors, only for Divock Origi to see his attempt saved.

Once Harry Wilson also missed for the Reds with their final penalty of the night, it was left to Joe Willock to win it for Arsenal.

Despite Adrian getting remarkably close to keeping it out, the ball crept in, and it will be the Gunners in the hat for the quarter finals.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

