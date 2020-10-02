Chelsea could offload at least three players before the end of the window as interest from Euro giants intensifies

Chelsea have done a great job of backing Frank Lampard in the transfer market this summer, but it’s left them with a situation where they have far too many senior players on the books.

That’s usually the case because they actively look to stockpile players to then loan out or sell for a profit, but the transfer market has slowed down this summer and it benefits nobody to keep players who aren’t going to play.

That could leave Chelsea in a position where they need to accept lower offers or contribute to their wages if they go out on loan, but the situation does look promising for at least three first team departures:

– Inter a simultaneously looking at Marcos Alonso and Emerson after the Spanish full-back's row with Frank Lampard away at West Brom. – Napoli have joined the race for Bakayoko – PSG are strong frontrunners for Rudiger now: https://t.co/rNxTcja9zj #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 2, 2020

Marcos Alonso is regularly criticised for being poor in defence so you have to think Ben Chilwell will get every chance to start when he’s fit, while Emerson and Malang Sarr can also cover the position.

Antonio Conte is linked with most of his former Chelsea players and Alonso is no different, but the report does confirm that the Italian side are also tracking Emerson.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been out on loan a couple of times now and he’s at a stage where a permanent move would be the best thing for him, so Napoli’s interest could finally give him a way out.

Antonio Rudiger looks set to leave after the extensive defensive reinforcements and it’s suggested that PSG are leading the chase to sign him, so this does look like good news for Chelsea.

All three situations have interested clubs who are big enough to afford the move and the players should also be interested, so it will be interesting to see who does leave Stamford Bridge in the next few days.