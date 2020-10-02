With the international break soon to be upon us, Premier League football fans will have to wait for at least a couple of weeks to see their respective teams back in action again.

On Friday, Sky Sports released their schedules for the final three weeks of October, and it’s fair to say that there are some very tasty battles ahead.

Man City v Arsenal on October 17, Spurs v West Ham on 18, Man United v Chelsea on 24 and Man United v Arsenal on November 1 are particular stand outs.

Full October televised fixtures (Sky Sports) as follows:

Sat Oct 17: Man City vs Arsenal – Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 18: Crystal Palace vs Brighton – Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 18: Tottenham vs West Ham – Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 19: Leeds vs Wolves – Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 24: Man Utd vs Chelsea – Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 25: Southampton vs Everton – Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 25: Wolves vs Newcastle – Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 26: Burnley vs Tottenham – Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 31: Liverpool vs West Ham – Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 1: Newcastle vs Everton – Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 1: Man Utd vs Arsenal – Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon 2: Leeds vs Leicester – Kick-Off 8pm