Deal agreed: Arsenal set to bank up to €20m for ace but one final obstacle remains

There were a lot of expectations that a midfielder would move between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid this summer, but it appears it will be Lucas Torreira and not Thomas Partey who will be making that move.

The little Uruguayan midfielder looked like a quality addition when he signed for Arsenal but it just didn’t work out for him in London.

At his best he’s a feisty little player who’s also excellent on the ball and can hit them from distance, so hopefully a move to Atletico Madrid brings out the best in him.

Spanish outlet COPE tend to be reliable when it comes to transfer matters, and they confirm that a deal has been agreed between the two sides.

It will be a loan spell with an option to buy initially, but Arsenal will make up to €20m as long as the option is taken up and certain variables are met.

Separate reports stated that Torreira had already said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates as he prepared to travel to Madrid for his medical, but there is still one obstacle to overcome.

COPE confirm that Atleti do need to sell a player first and Hector Herrera looks like the most likely to leave, but the Mexican is still expected to be included in the squad for their game this weekend so it could still take a few days for this to go through.