Deal agreed: Barcelona defender expected to confirm €18m Premier League move within hours

It’s been a long transfer window where nothing has happened for long stretches, but it was always going to be like that.

A lack of money in the game just now meant that every deal was waiting on something else happening first, so any delay in one transfer simply caused a knock-on effect further down the line.

The window closes next week and it does feel like we could be in for a flurry of transfers, and Jean-Clair Todibo finally looks set to leave Barcelona.

The young defender made a huge move too early in his career and he’s struggled to get on the pitch, so the best thing for him will be to go to a club that can offer regular football.

It meant a step down was inevitable, and Sport have indicated that he’s expected to announce his transfer to Fulham in the next few hours.

Barca will receive €18m as a basic fee with the possibility if add ons, while they’ll also have a buy back option on the defender too.

It will be a change for him because Fulham’s defence is a total mess and relegation looks like a real possibility, so it will be a big ask for him to come in and turn things round.

They suggest that Everton were also interested but that move fell through, so moving to Fulham now looks to be his only option after Ronald Koeman confirmed that he wouldn’t be a regular starter this season.