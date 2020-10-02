Deal agreed: Risky move from Chelsea as they agree to loan out exciting winger with an obligation to buy

Admittedly this isn’t exactly the same as the Serge Gnabry situation, but you can make an argument that Callum Hudson-Odoi has all the tools to make a big impact if Chelsea allow him to go to Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi is clearly out of favour after the summer arrivals at Stamford Bridge, but his introduction did help to inspire the comeback against West Brom and he should still have a place in the setup.

Despite that, reports from Germany have confirmed that Bayern Munich have agreed a deal which will see them loan the winger with an obligation to buy:

? | Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy. (Sky Germany) https://t.co/OPtKMlzlTW — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 2, 2020

That’s as good as a permanent exit from Chelsea’s point of view, and it could come back to bite them if he shines in Germany.

Gnabry will be the obvious example to follow as a talented forward who wasn’t valued by a big London club that eventually went on to shine for Bayern, although he did play for a couple of other teams first.

Signing for the European Champions might be a step up for him and there will be a lot of competition for places, so this could come down to how both sides value him.

If Chelsea only see him as a rotation option that they don’t want to actively push into the team then there’s little reason to stay, while Bayern could promise to make him an impact sub who will get more chances if he does well.

They also signed Leroy Sane this summer but he does have his injury problems, while the overlapping Alphonso Davies will take some of the attention away from Hudson-Odoi on that flank, so this could be a great move for him.

It’s also not out of the question that the German giants could try to turn him into an attacking full back either, so it will be fascinating to follow his progress if this does go through.