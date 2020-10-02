Man United’s hopes of securing Jadon Sancho in the current transfer window are getting slimmer by the hour.

The ‘will-he-won’t-he’ saga has been ongoing from the first moment that the window opened and appears to be destined to go right to the wire.

The sticking point is, and has always been, the valuation of the player.

Dortmund will sell the England international, but only for a reported £108m, whereas it appears the Red Devils are not in a position to pay that amount.

Although there have been various reports regarding the latest news on the deal (BBC Sport for example), Stretty News have obtained an exclusive quote from Sascha Fligge, Borussia Dortmund’s director of communications.

It doesn’t make good reading for Man United fans either.

“He did,” Fligge said when asked if Sancho had trained on Friday.

“And he trained yesterday as well and he will train here next week.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Former Man United star scores wonder goal from near the halfway line Video: Jose Mourinho finally gets his striker as Spurs confirm a signing with an excellent video “Lost 90% of the fanbase” – These Chelsea fans are livid with Frank Lampard as talented youngster looks set to leave

With time running out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely be better served by turning his attentions elsewhere to ensure that he has a player in, in that position, even if it’s not to be Sancho on this occasion.

The club are not giving themselves any time to look around at targets in other positions either, particularly in defence, and this pursuit of Sancho could end up being the final straw for many if it proves to be unsuccessful.