‘Huge’ wage demands threaten elite forward’s proposed move to Man United

Manchester United have reportedly been offered former Paris-Saint Germain world-class forward Edinson Cavani but his ‘huge’ wage demands and desire for a long-term deal threaten the proposed deal.

Cavani, 33, is now a free agent after departing Ligue 1 champions PSG earlier this summer which signalled the end of a seven year long spell with the French giants.

During the elite forward’s time in Paris Cavani racked up a monumental tally of 243 direct goal involvements in 301 appearances in all competitions and won 22 major trophies including six Ligue 1 titles.

In a shock admission from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano who spoke exclusively to United Report the Uruguayan world-class striker has been offered to United.

However, although Cavani’s availability may wet the appetite of United who are desperately trying to land reinforcements before Monday’s transfer deadline, Romano claims that the former PSG forward’s contract demands are proving to be a stumbling block.

The Italian journalist said: “At the moment it’s not advanced. He has been offered, the same with Cavani, Cavani has been offered to Manchester United but he wants a long-term deal and a huge wage.

“That’s why Manchester United are considering other options.

“You always have to remember 100+ players are offered every month, so it’s normal.”

With just under four days left in this summer’s transfer window if United are going to bring in new signings they will need to act fast.