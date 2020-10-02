Liverpool have got off to a wonderful defence of their Premier League title this season, but no sooner has the league begun than it will stop again for internationals.

The Reds play Aston Villa in the final English top-flight fixture this weekend, before a number of their players will be jetting off all over the world to play for their respective countries.

For example, Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be playing for Brazil against Bolivia before a trip to Peru.

That’s a scenario that Jurgen Klopp is continuing to worry about, and it appears that concerns over coronavirus is the driver behind it.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful about how other countries are doing it,” the Liverpool manager was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“But this is the place that we know and we know how we are dealing with it.

“So I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to be in contact with all FAs [football associations] all over the world.

“I understand it, I really understand how difficult the situation is but it’s not exactly perfect, the information we get from certain FAs.”

Although Klopp has been completely respectful when broaching the subject, it’s clear that the German isn’t looking forward to the next couple of weeks.

His players will be due back just before the Premier League fixtures on the weekend of 17/18 October.

The last thing that Liverpool will need, particularly if they’ve entered the international break with a 100 percent record, is having their top stars isolate for 10 days.