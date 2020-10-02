Jamie Redknapp makes exciting Man United deadline day prediction

Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United could be set to break the bank in a last minute attempt to land number-one target Jadon Sancho on transfer deadline day which is now just under four days away.

Speaking on Pitch to Post podcast Redknapp still believes that despite a recent £91.3m bid being rejected by Borussia Dortmund, United will still get their man.

The ex-Spurs and Liverpool midfielder is confident that the Reds will be able to convince Dortmund to cash in on their prized asset before the window slams shut at 11pm on Monday.

“It hasn’t gone through yet but I think it will,” Redknapp told the Pitch to Post preview podcast, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“You see certain transfers and it is ebbing that way. There’s a lot of to-ing and fro-ing, and when Manchester United call, or any big club, there’s always a premium on players.

“Dortmund want to get as much as they can for someone like Jadon Sancho. I get that. But I think he’ll be a Manchester United player by the end of the window.”

Sancho emerged earlier this year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number-one transfer target after enjoying one of the most impressive top-flight breakthrough campaigns in the history of the game.

The talented Englishman managed to be directly involved in a monumental 40 goals in just 44 appearances in all competitions for the Black and Yellows last time out.

Sancho’s impressive form saw his summer price tag breach the £100m mark, as per The Times but so far, no potential suitors have been able to stump the cash up.

Redknapp believes that if United don’t get a deal done in the next few days they could regret their decision, he said: “I personally think if they didn’t sign Sancho in this window it wouldn’t be the end of the world but if you can get him, of course you want quality around you.

“The beauty of Liverpool is the simplicity of every week, when everything’s right, you know what the front three is going to be: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah. It’s easy for the manager to a certain extent.

“But at United, if you don’t bring another player in because you’ve got Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford… Solskjaer obviously feels that one of them isn’t quite right and he wants to bring in a player to maybe add some competition.

“If he felt he had the front three and didn’t need Sancho he wouldn’t even be looking for him. But he’s a game changer.

“If you don’t sign him now who knows, he might end up going to Barcelona and you end up kicking yourself. I’m sure everyone would want him.

“There are times when you’ve got to pay up and go and buy a player, a big player. I know it’s a lot of money but it’s only in relation to when they signed Wayne Rooney, who was the best young player in the country, maybe one of the best in the world at the time. You had to pay top dollar for him and when you want to buy the best young players the premium is so high.

“But if you feel he’s going to make the difference for you, you’ve got to go and get him. It’s as simple as that. If that means upsetting a Martial or someone like that, well unlucky.

“Competition, at times, is what you need.”