Liverpool rocked by positive Covid-19 test for Sadio Mane

Ahead of their fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday night, Liverpool’s preparations have been thrown into chaos with the news that Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The striker’s diagnosis follows on from a similar positive test result for new signing, Thiago Alcantara, and this will be a real worry for Jurgen Klopp given Mane’s close proximity to the other players during training.

In the meantime, the striker will be unable to play in the Villa game and will not be able to report for international duty either according to the Evening Standard.

A 14-day quarantine period must be adhered to now, and as long as there isn’t a second positive test then Mane will be available for the Merseyside derby which is the first game back after the international break.

As more and more cases begin to emerge, the government and the Premier League have a huge decision on their hands in terms of whether to allow the domestic season to continue.

Football needs to be played because more clubs will go to the wall if not, however, health must always come first.