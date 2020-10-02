Long awaited exit for Man United defender now looks unlikely as negotiations break down again

There have been at least four occasions this summer where Chris Smalling’s move to Roma was finally set to be agreed, but the transfer window is set to close and there’s a real danger that Man United won’t be able to sell him.

That would be okay if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw him as a first team regular, but there’s been no signs of him getting back into the United team so you have to wonder why they are being so stubborn with their negotiations.

Smalling was an established first team player so he has to be on a good wage, so surely it makes sense to just get whatever fee they can and move on?

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on the latest with this long awaited move to Roma, and yet again it looks like negotiations have broken down.

They claim that the intermediary is no longer confident that a deal is going to go through, with several new problems arising during the talks and it’s hard to see a way that the deal will happen.

The whole situation will be familiar to everyone because it keeps happening, but the issue this time is the window closes next week so there’s limited time to get things sorted.

Man United do have defensive issues so perhaps he would get another chance if he stays, but it’s a push to suggest that he’s the answer to their problems just now.