“Lost 90% of the fanbase” – These Chelsea fans are livid with Frank Lampard as talented youngster looks set to leave

When Frank Lampard first took over at Stamford Bridge he was widely credited for getting the younger players into the first team, but it’s starting to look like that only happened due to the transfer ban.

His trust in the youngsters started to fade as time went on and he’s basically signed a whole new team this summer, so the club has gone in a drastically different direction.

That inevitably means that some players will need to move on, so there could be some bargains to be had for other teams if they move quickly.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is an exciting player to watch who should have a big future in the game, but it now looks like he’s set to move to Bayern Munich:

Update @Calteck10: The talks between @FCBayern and @ChelseaFC about Callum Hudson-Odoi are entering the decisive phase — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 2, 2020

It’s never nice to see one of your best homegrown youngsters leaving the club, while these fans seem to be laying the blame directly at Frank Lampard’s door:

I mean if Odoi leaves then Lampard has lost 90% of the fan base automatically and there is absolutely nothign that will change it. So he has to be careful here — Chad #PLWinners2022 #FreeRICE (@fatpard) October 2, 2020

If Hudson-Odoi was to leave, I would seriously question Frank Lampard and his decision making. Frustrating. https://t.co/ArxBILxvEE — At The Bridge Pod: A Chelsea FC Podcast (@AtTheBridgePod) October 2, 2020

There are genuinely people out there who would rather keep Lampard over Odoi Imaoo. — ?™ (@AeroFutbol) October 2, 2020

If you honestly believe if Hudson-Odoi will comeback to Chelsea if he joins Bayern on loan regardless if there's an option or obligation to buy.

He won't play for Chelsea again, he'll play for a team that's near perfection, why would he come back to be benched by Lampard. — ? (@CFCJuxn) October 2, 2020

Odoi is leaving? Lampard making sure his son can play on the wings when the wingers aren't available. Mad oo.. — Kwasi ?? (@chiki__) October 2, 2020

Lampard to release Hudson-odoi and play Mount on the wing ??? — Alex (@Chidi_Alexander) October 2, 2020

Sack Lampard if we sell Callum Hudson-Odoi. Enough is enough. — Khalid (@khalidpschwarz) October 2, 2020

Blood on your hands if Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves Frank Lampard. No one else but you. You played a 31 year old over him when you knew the 31 year old was leaving. He’s better than any of KDB, Salah and Lukaku were at their time of departure. Blood on your hands. — J (@JChelsss) October 2, 2020

Mason Mount does appear to be the obvious exception to the rule because Lampard will play him as much as possible, but it shows how unpopular the manager is when the fans are turning against him so heavily.

Hudson-Odoi isn’t going to be the difference between silverware and failure this season but he’s a popular player who’s exciting to watch, so it would be a massive call to let him leave.