“Lost 90% of the fanbase” – These Chelsea fans are livid with Frank Lampard as talented youngster looks set to leave

When Frank Lampard first took over at Stamford Bridge he was widely credited for getting the younger players into the first team, but it’s starting to look like that only happened due to the transfer ban.

His trust in the youngsters started to fade as time went on and he’s basically signed a whole new team this summer, so the club has gone in a drastically different direction.

That inevitably means that some players will need to move on, so there could be some bargains to be had for other teams if they move quickly.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is an exciting player to watch who should have a big future in the game, but it now looks like he’s set to move to Bayern Munich:

It’s never nice to see one of your best homegrown youngsters leaving the club, while these fans seem to be laying the blame directly at Frank Lampard’s door:

Mason Mount does appear to be the obvious exception to the rule because Lampard will play him as much as possible, but it shows how unpopular the manager is when the fans are turning against him so heavily.

Hudson-Odoi isn’t going to be the difference between silverware and failure this season but he’s a popular player who’s exciting to watch, so it would be a massive call to let him leave.

  1. ivan ogire says:
    October 2, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Lampard deserves to be sacked if he let go of hudson

  2. Akhira khing says:
    October 2, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Odoi go… we sack lampard

  3. Leonard says:
    October 2, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    lampard allowed Barkley to leave instead of cheek; now he want to let Odoi leave. very soon, he will be watching Chelsea matches all alone.

  4. Mgbing Mgbing says:
    October 2, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    I c total madness in lampard, first u allow tariq lamptey who is able to back up chilwel, secondly ross barkley who has d energy in d midfield and now odoi, wat madness iz dis, ar u try to split up chelsea or wat, sincerely lampard u deserve to b sacked..

