Man United and Barcelona talks intensifying over summer deal for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United’s talks with Barcelona for a summer transfer of winger Ousmane Dembele are reportedly progressing with the French attacker ‘excited’ about the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Dembele, 23, emerged as a late summer transfer for United after their pursuit for number-one target Jadon Sancho continues to stall.

According to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano the Reds are seriously considering Dembele as a secondary option to Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 for an eye-watering £117m, as per TransferMarkt but after suffering a series of poor performance and injuries the Frenchman’s time in Spain has so far failed to impress.

United now appear to be front-runners to offer the World Cup winner a route out of his Barcelona nightmare with the latest in the ongoing saga coming from French outlet L’Equipe who claim talks between the two clubs are progressing.

L’Equipe’s report states that Barcelona’s talented attacker is ‘excited’ about the prospect of playing in the English Premier League with compatriot Paul Pogba reportedly playing a ‘big part’ in bringing Dembele to Old Trafford, as per ESPN’s Julian Laurens.

