Man United midfielder playing ‘big part’ in bringing Ousmane Dembele to Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is reportedly playing a ‘big part’ in helping to bring compatriot Ousmane Dembele to Old Trafford.

Dembele, 23, joined Barcelona in 2017 when he made an eye-watering £117m switch from Borussia Dortmund as per TransferMarkt.

Despite the French winger’s huge transfer which saw him become one of the world’s most expensive players in history his time with the Catalonian giants has so far failed to impress.

Dembele started just three La Liga games throughout the whole of last season and after it was revealed recently by leading journalist that United were considering him as an alternative to number-one target Jadon Sancho, the Frenchman’s time with Barcelona could be coming to an end.

Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé – while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling. Man Utd also contacted player’s agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

The latest in this ongoing saga comes from ESPN’s Julien Laurens who claims that United’s French midfielder is playing a ‘big part’ in trying to convince Dembele to come to Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba is playing a big part in convincing Ousmane Dembélé to join Manchester United. No agreement yet between Barcelona and Manchester United but negotiations are progressing positively. @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 2, 2020

Pogba and Dembele were both part of the French national squad who lifted the 2018 World Cup and with just under four days left in this summer’s transfer window the United playmaker will need to draw on all his experience with his compatriot if the Barcelona winger is going to team-up with Pogba domestically.

Romano has also recently issued an update regarding the possibility of United landing Sancho or Dembele before Monday’s deadline, claiming that the Reds remain in talks for Dembele but will need to pay £108m for Sancho.