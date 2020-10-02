As we move into the last few days of the 2020 summer transfer window, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele has become a serious transfer option for Man United.

The Frenchman would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second choice behind Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but it does appear that the Bundesliga outfit aren’t willing to play ball as far as lowering their price for the player is concerned.

Dembele has just returned to Barca’s first-team after a long-term injury, and his record there should be something that worries the Red Devils.

As talkSPORT note, the rapid wide man only completed two full 90 minutes in his first season at the Camp Nou during his 2017/18 debut season.

His time since then has been peppered with other injury concerns, loss of form and reports of skipping training, which talkSPORT also allude to.

More Stories / Latest News Talks ongoing: Italian giants set to battle it out to sign Man United’s forgotten man Done Deal: Sheffield United complete the signing of Liverpool starlet for £23.5m with a buyback clause Done deal: Man United complete the signing of two talented strikers

Not to mention that he’s already been late to training this season – nothing new for Dembele – but totally against the new code which manager, Ronald Koeman, has put in place.

Dembele wouldn’t be the worst replacement for Sancho and would likely be a financially attractive hire, however, he has to stay fit if he’s going to be of value to the Old Trafford outfit.