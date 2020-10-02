Man United still have long term plans for defender as loan talks reach the final stages

It’s not clear if Diogo Dalot’s performance against Brighton last week was enough to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he has a long term future at the club, but it certainly looks like they want to keep him.

He’s never nailed down a regular starting spot in the Man United team so a loan move would make a lot of sense, and it looks like he’ll be heading to AC Milan for the season:

AC Milan are closing on the deal to sign Diogo Dalot from Manchester United. #MUFC are now open to accept a simple loan [no buy option] to have Dalot back on next June. Talks at final stages – AC Milan are leading the race over Roma right now. ? #ACMilan #Dalot @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020

Not including an option to buy is an obvious sign that the club still have plans for him, but it’s quite surprising when you consider that he couldn’t get into the squad despite a host of injuries lately.

His performance last week was impressive as he looked solid defensively and actually caused a threat in the final third when he pushed forward, so he would offer something different to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

If he’s a first team regular at Milan then that will allow him to develop and return a better player, so it will be interesting to see if he gets forgotten about or actually starts to break into the team on his return.