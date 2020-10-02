Medical set: Arsenal midfielder says goodbye to the squad as medical and loan to be confirmed in the next 24 hours

While a lot of transfers have taken weeks if not months to happen this summer, the end of the window is looming so things will need to move a bit quicker.

Lucas Torreira doesn’t look like he’s part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season so an exit would be the best thing for him, especially if it allows Arsenal to bring one more player into the squad.

A move to Atletico Madrid has been mooted for a while now, but it finally looks like the deal is going to be agreed after the player said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates and prepares to travel for his medical:

Lucas Torreira said his goodbyes at London Colney today. He is due to travel to Madrid in the next 24 hours to complete his medical and finalise his loan. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 2, 2020

While that does sound like everything is pretty much done, it’s important to note a separate report which indicates that Atletico Madrid still need to get rid of one player themselves before they can fully commit to this:

Atlético and Arsenal have reached an agreement for Lucas Torreira – loan [June 2021] with buy option. No obligation to buy. Medicals scheduled. Personal terms ok.

Only when Atléti will sell one player [negotiations for Herrera and Lemar], they’ll be allowed to sign Torreira. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020

Because there’s only an option to buy it does mean that Arsenal can’t necessarily count on that income next summer if they wanted to use that for any other transfers just now, but at least it should free up a wage.