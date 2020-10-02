Menu

Medical set: Arsenal midfielder says goodbye to the squad as medical and loan to be confirmed in the next 24 hours

Arsenal FC
Posted by

While a lot of transfers have taken weeks if not months to happen this summer, the end of the window is looming so things will need to move a bit quicker.

Lucas Torreira doesn’t look like he’s part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season so an exit would be the best thing for him, especially if it allows Arsenal to bring one more player into the squad.

A move to Atletico Madrid has been mooted for a while now, but it finally looks like the deal is going to be agreed after the player said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates and prepares to travel for his medical:

While that does sound like everything is pretty much done, it’s important to note a separate report which indicates that Atletico Madrid still need to get rid of one player themselves before they can fully commit to this:

Because there’s only an option to buy it does mean that Arsenal can’t necessarily count on that income next summer if they wanted to use that for any other transfers just now, but at least it should free up a wage.

More Stories Lucas Torreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.