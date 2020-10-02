More bad transfer news for Man United as potential move for prolific winger officially denied

Martin Braithwaite is the dictionary definition of a panic signing when Barcelona moved for him earlier this year, but it does look like Man United may need to resort to something similar as they try to strengthen their attack.

It looks like they are incapable of getting any kind of deal over the line, so you can guarantee the next few days will be crazy as every agent tries to link their client to the club.

A report from ESPN earlier today threw the name of Lucas Ocampos into the ring as a possible signing, but that did come from nowhere and looked a bit unlikely.

He’s an interesting prospect because he’s bounced around a few clubs before settling down at Sevilla, while scoring 14 goals in La Liga last season is a great return.

He’s the kind of player who might be able to step up another level, but there would be fears that the move to Old Trafford might be a step too far, especially when things won’t be built around him and expectations will be very high.

Ultimately it doesn’t look like this is going to happen at all, after our colleagues at Stretty News did some digging on the possible move.

They’ve confirmed with a senior official at the club that there’s nothing in these stories and they are completely baseless, but it would be naive not to expect several more similar stories to spring up before the end of the window.