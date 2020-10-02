The transfer market hasn’t been kind to Manchester United this summer.

So far, with three days left of the window, only Donny van de Beek has arrived from Ajax.

Whilst there’s no doubting the Dutchman’s talents, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be able to strengthen further in key areas if the Red Devils are to be challenging domestically and in Europe during 2020/21.

To that end, United have been pursuing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho throughout the summer, but that particular deal seems destined to failure with the Bundesliga outfit reportedly refusing to lower their £108m fee.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele was thought to be a viable second option, but sporting director, Ramon Planes, has dampened the flames as far as Man United’s supporters are concerned.

“There is no negotiation with Manchester United, I can confirm this,” he said to MARCA, cited by Football Espana.

“He is our player, we know his potential and with all the changes that have occurred in the team we hope he will give the best.

“We hope to enjoy all his possibilities. We are confident he will have a good year with us. ”

If the club were to miss out on the French World Cup winner too, questions are going to be consistently asked of the board and owners.

For a club of United’s heritage and standing in the game, this amateur and haphazard way of conducting their transfer business just isn’t on.