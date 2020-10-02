Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes strange U-turn on previous transfer comments

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently claimed that the Reds’ squad depth is good enough having previously stated that the club could ‘exploit’ this summer’s transfer window in an attempt to improve the squad ahead of this season.

United have made just the one summer signing this window after bringing in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £39m, as per Sky Sports.

However, with just under four days to go before the deadline, United fans were perhaps expecting a busier summer transfer window after manager Solskjaer claimed back in August that the club could ‘exploit’ the transfer window, as quoted by MEN, he said: “We need to strengthen the squad depth because it’s going to be a long season.”

Despite Solskjaer seemingly no-nonsense approach to the summer transfer window, the Norwegian who spoke earlier today has now back-tracked on his previous comments, he said: “When we’re planning, you’ve got players here we believe in.

“Of course, the transfer window is still open for a little while and the club has been working and know my view and we’re here to strengthen it in the long-term as well.

“I’m not gonna say what’s acceptable or not for other clubs and teams in this difficult period. We’ll tell you when and if something happens.

“I think my wording during lockdown – ‘exploit’ – was a bad word by me. I didn’t mean that in that respect, I meant there might be clubs and players out there that have to move because of the situation and it might be a something interesting for us.

“At the moment we’ve not had the, what’s the word? There’s not been those situations. Of course, we’ve lost loads of money, as the other clubs have as well. And when I talk about the squad depth, we’ve got a big squad.”

United are currently preparing for an important Premier League clash on Sunday when they will host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and with just a few days left in the window fans are left wondering whether or not reinforcements will be brought in, in time.

According to a recent report from Stretty News that same uncertainty is being echoed among number-one target Jadon Sancho’s representatives who have admitted that the closing of a proposed deal now remains firmly in United’s hands.