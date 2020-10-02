Photo: Man United ace all but confirms his exit as he poses with his new shirt

It’s often said that you should never believe that a transfer is done until you see the player wearing the shirt of his new club, so this pretty much confirms that Andreas Pereira will be moving to Lazio:

Andreas Pereira wears his new Lazio shirt for the first time ? pic.twitter.com/Hv8MxOvgoB — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 2, 2020

It’s a move that’s been expected for a while but was starting to look doubtful as the end of the transfer window got closer, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Serie A.

It’s a league that favours technical and tactical players over physicality so he should certainly have the quality to stand out.