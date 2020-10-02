Menu

Photo: Man United ace all but confirms his exit as he poses with his new shirt

It’s often said that you should never believe that a transfer is done until you see the player wearing the shirt of his new club, so this pretty much confirms that Andreas Pereira will be moving to Lazio:

It’s a move that’s been expected for a while but was starting to look doubtful as the end of the transfer window got closer, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Serie A.

It’s a league that favours technical and tactical players over physicality so he should certainly have the quality to stand out.

  1. Manuel Cauchi says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    so man utd club is the worst in the world for transfers because every summer do the same things always say they have money for transfers and and its not true why because they don’t want to spend money and at the end of transfer window they panic and try to get garbage player and if they do not do something this season they will fight for relegation I never remember UNITED in this state I feel sorry for UNITED fans

