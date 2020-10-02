Sancho to Man United latest: Representatives admit deadline day unpredictability

Jadon Sancho’s proposed summer move to Manchester United hangs in the balance and with just under four days left before the window slams shut, the 20-year-old’s representatives have admitted that like fans, they also face deadline day uncertainty.

READ MORE: Jamie Redknapp makes exciting Man United deadline day prediction

Borussia Dortmund’s attacker emerged as a summer transfer target for United earlier this year after a hugely impressive campaign last season saw the Englishman light the Bundesliga up.

Sancho featured in 44 matches in all competitions last season for the Black and Yellows and was directly involved in a stunning 40 goals.

The young Englishman’s eye-catching form saw parent club Dortmund slap a whopping £108m valuation on him, as per The Times, however, despite a summer of speculation, a proposed deal to bring the winger to Old Trafford has so far failed to materialised.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Stretty News who report that even those closest to the potential deal are now uncertain whether or not Sancho will be a United player before the window closes.

Stretty News’ report claims that Sancho’s representatives have done all they can to facilitate a potential transfer but now admit they aren’t sure whether the United board will launch a last minute bid to land the Englishman.

With just under four days left in the summer transfer window, those closest to the deal admit that they now face the same deadline day uncertainty as fans do.