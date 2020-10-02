Spurs reject £4m loan offer and insist star fights for his place despite being out of favour

It’s always infuriating when a player struggles for form when everyone knows how great they can be, but sometimes a point comes where it’s best to let them leave in the hope that a change inspires a resurgence.

It’s tough to figure out what Spurs think of Dele Alli just now because he keeps getting left out of the squad, but it looks like it’s a ploy to get some kind of reaction from him instead of attempting to force him out the door.

The Telegraph have reported that PSG have tabled a second offer to take Alli on loan that would’ve been worth around £4m, but Spurs have rejected that and it’s not clear if the Parisians will come back with a third.

They go on to state that the reason for this is Daniel Levy wants Alli to stay and fight for his spot in the team, although they go on to suggest that Mourinho would be willing to let him go.

At his best Alli is a player who can control a game and he can make vital contributions by drifting into space or getting in behind a defence, but it just looks like his confidence is gone just now.

He comes across as the type of player who would probably react better to having a manager who will put an arm round his shoulder and look to give him confidence rather than the club publicly questioning him.

It’s possible that both of those things are happening, but it will be interesting to see what Spurs do if PSG come back with an improved offer.