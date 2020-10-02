Talks ongoing: Arsenal may loan talented youngster to Champions League side after failure to offload outcasts

Arsenal’s squad is in a curious situation where they do look short in certain areas, but they are also overloaded with centre backs.

It means that some players will need to move on if Arsenal want to free up space for any new arrivals, but it also makes no sense for anyone to stick around if they aren’t going to play either.

It’s starting to look like they are struggling to find any suitors, so this is a move where you can make arguments either way about how wise it is:

It is Arsenal’s failure to make sales in the central defensive area that has led to them considering to loan out William Saliba, according to RMC – an number of English & German sides also interested. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 2, 2020

Ultimately it does come down to how much football Mikel Arteta thinks the youngster will play at Arsenal this season. If he’s only being kept for the cups and emergencies then it probably would make sense to loan him out.

Rennes are also a Champions League side so Saliba should develop further by playing every game for them if that’s the plan.

It would be harder to defend the decision if Arteta then gives a lot of playing time to someone like Sokratis – a veteran who will probably leave when his contract expires next summer and won’t noticeably improve the team either.

Rennes are set to face Chelsea in their Champions League group, so at least Arsenal would get to see him in action against a direct rival.