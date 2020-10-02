Talks ongoing: Italian giants set to battle it out to sign Man United’s forgotten man

There’s definitely something strange going on at Man United when it comes to Diogo Dalot, where it looked like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would literally rather play anyone else at right back.

The Portuguese youngster made a surprise appearance against Brighton in the cup last week and he looked very positive in all phases of the game, and he almost managed to score a nice goal to cap it off at the end.

He’s more attacking that Aaron Wan-Bissaka so that would give Solskjaer some different options on that side of the defence, but it looks like Dalot will still be on his way out as Roma and AC Milan look to bring him in:

It’s AC Milan vs AS Roma for Diogo Dalot. Milan are still in talks with Manchester United for the right back. Roma asked for him as part of the Smalling deal. Talks on. ??? #MUFC @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020

This is an interesting case because it’s not clear how important Dalot is when it comes to the Chris Smalling deal, so you do wonder if the choice will be made by Dalot or if United will push for him to go a certain way depending on other deals.

He’s had his injury issues but he’s clearly a talented player who could have a big future, so hopefully he does get his move and gets a regular chance to play.