Tenacious Europa League winner emerges as late target for Man United

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a late summer transfer swoop for impressive Sevilla attacker Lucas Ocampos.

Ocampos, 26, was part of the Sevilla squad who lifted a record breaking sixth Europa League title last season.

After making 47 appearances in all competitions and being directly involved in 23 goals including an 88th minute winner against Wolves in the Europa League quarter-final, the Argentinian has caught the eye of Premier League greats United.

According to a recent report from ESPN the South American is being considered as an alternative to number-one target Jadon Sancho.

ESPN’s report states that the Argentinian forward has been subject to ‘extensive checks’ by United’s recruitment team who have come to the conclusion that he fits the bill.

Ocampos’ attitude and skill-set alongside his current situation with Sevilla is reportedly offering encouraging signs that a late deal could be struck.

It is believed that Ocampos’ La Liga side would be willing to allow him to leave the club he joined just over 12-months ago for a fee of around £36m.

With just under four days left in this summer’s transfer window, if United are going to bring in any more reinforcements they will need to act quickly.

It goes without saying, these reports are going to have to start materialising if the United fanbase is going to remain calm with frustration beginning to grow that the club’s only summer addition is still Donny van de Beek.