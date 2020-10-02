Tottenham willing to sell centre-back despite Foyth switch

With only a few days left of the transfer window, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have finally been making waves.

On Friday, the North London outfit announced that they had signed a striker for the first time in an age, with Carlos Vinicius joining from Benfica.

Defender, Juan Foyth, is also in advanced talks with Villarreal in order to make the switch to the La Liga outfit, according to AS cited by Football.london.

Given the Foyth news, it’s perhaps somewhat surprising then that Mourinho is poised to allow another defender to leave the club.

Cameron Carter-Vickers would now appear to be surplus to requirements at White Hart Lane, and the centre-back has no shortage of takers.

All of Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town are keeping tabs on him according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been on loan at the latter two clubs during his time at Tottenham, so either may have the edge over the south coast side in negotiations.

Given Spurs’ willingness to sell Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal, Jose Mourinho must be confident with the strength in depth of his team.

The deal makes absolutely no sense otherwise.