Scoring your first-ever goal in senior football has to be a special moment for all players.

For ex-Man United player, Angel Gomes, it’s doubtful he’ll ever score a better goal in his entire career.

The 20-year-old, who left United to sign for Lille but who is now on loan at Boavista, picked up the ball by the halfway line during his team’s fixture at Moreirense.

With no apparent danger, Gomes spotted the keeper off of his line and let fly whilst still inside the centre-circle, watching as his shot fizzed into the net.

High xG first career senior goal for Angel Gomes (00). Enjoy the show. pic.twitter.com/owBfXe3eLA — Rowd (@RowdenJRSG) October 2, 2020

Pictures from SportTV 2.