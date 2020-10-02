Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho finally gets his striker as Spurs confirm a signing with an excellent video

While the Premier League isn’t quite at the standard of Serie A clubs when it comes to cheesy signing announcements, Spurs have been doing their best to raise levels this summer.

Matt Doherty deleting Arsenal tweets was a strong effort, but this video to confirm the signing of a new striker is excellent:

It’s been confirmed that the incoming player is Carlos Vinicius from Benfica, so it will be interesting to see where he fits into the team and how often he plays.

