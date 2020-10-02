Video: Jose Mourinho finally gets his striker as Spurs confirm a signing with an excellent video

While the Premier League isn’t quite at the standard of Serie A clubs when it comes to cheesy signing announcements, Spurs have been doing their best to raise levels this summer.

Matt Doherty deleting Arsenal tweets was a strong effort, but this video to confirm the signing of a new striker is excellent:

Bear with us, it's been a while… pic.twitter.com/tnEY33sk8z — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2020

It’s been confirmed that the incoming player is Carlos Vinicius from Benfica, so it will be interesting to see where he fits into the team and how often he plays.