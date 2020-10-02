Menu

Video: ‘The badge has got to mean something’ – Micah Richards hammers Man City players

Manchester City
Manchester City look a lot different from when he played for them, and Micah Richards didn’t hold back in his assessment of his former team.

The ex-defender questioned City’s willingness to just buy the best technical players and the best players more generally in all positions.

Richards also inferred that many of those players currently suiting up for Pep Guardiola’s side are just there for a big pay day.

A lack of leadership from the big characters in the dressing room on and off the field appeared to rile him swell.

