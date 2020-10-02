With just three days left of the 2020 summer transfer window, clubs are starting to get desperate.

Deals that haven’t had the ground work prepared already are going to be rushed if talks don’t begin until this weekend, and that could prove to be a disaster if the buying clubs haven’t done their homework.

West Ham, until their capture of Vladimir Coufa on Friday, hadn’t had any luck whatsoever in the market, and a wonderful win against Wolves notwithstanding, being unable to strengthen would surely have counted against David Moyes’ side.

Hot on the heels of getting that deal over the line, the east Londoners have made a £20m bid for Marseille’s highly-rated centre-back, Duje Caleta-Car, according to Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News MAJOR blow for Arsenal over Houssem Aouar as Zinedine Zidane personally makes contact over Real Madrid transfer Where does Tottenham’s Harry Kane place in the all-time list after his most recent hat-trick? Deal agreed: Arsenal set to bank up to €20m for ace but one final obstacle remains

At just 24 years of age, Caleta-Car would represent a long-term investment for the Hammers in an area where they need reinforcements.

Should the Ligue 1 club agree to the deal, they will have made a £5m profit in two years after signing him from Salzburg in 2018.