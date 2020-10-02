After what can only be described as a hectic start to their 2020/21 domestic and European campaign, Jose Mourinho must surely have been delighted by the way in which his Tottenham side dispatched Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night.

Chief destroyer was their talisman, Harry Kane, who plundered yet another hat-trick for the North London outfit.

Kane’s importance to his team is obvious, and Mourinho will hope that he remains injury free as England prepare to take on Wales, Belgium and Denmark over the next 10 days or so.

His treble gave him 12 hat-tricks in his career according to The Sun, but where does that place him in the all-time list of most hat-tricks ever scored?

Of the players still currently plying their trade in the Premier League, he’s still five hat-tricks behind Sergio Aguero, the Man City star on 17 trebles and fifth on the all time list, two places above Kane.

The Spurs man would need another five on top of that to equal Robert Lewandowski’s 22 hat-tricks and a further seven to get on the podium by drawing level with Luis Suarez’s 29.

All three of those marks are well within Kane’s reach, though it’s doubtful he’ll ever get near Lionel Messi (53 hat-tricks) and Cristiano Ronaldo (54).