‘Abraham out’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘boring’ first-half display against Crystal Palace

Some Chelsea fans have questioned Frank Lampard’s lineup and tactics after a ‘boring’ first-half display in this afternoon’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have dominated the possession, with a massive 73% of the ball, but the Blues have struggled to create any real clear-cut chances.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz have been the two live wires that have sparked some promising opportunities, which were ultimately snuffed out by Palace’s defence.

Some supporters have called for Christian Pulisic to be brought on to add a different dimension to the attack, this switch would also allow new recruit Timo Werner to be used centrally.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the opening 45 minutes:

Some fans believe that academy graduate Tammy Abraham should be the man made to make way for Pulisic, who was Chelsea’s best player of the restart before being hit with an injury.

Abraham had a couple of chances in the opening 45 minutes, with the England international firing a header well wide of the post and being closed down by the keeper after a great pass by Jorginho.

Overall, Lampard’s men need to show more of a cutting edge in the final third, they need to be much more clinical against a side that pose a serious threat on the counter.

