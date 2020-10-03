‘Abraham out’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘boring’ first-half display against Crystal Palace

Some Chelsea fans have questioned Frank Lampard’s lineup and tactics after a ‘boring’ first-half display in this afternoon’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have dominated the possession, with a massive 73% of the ball, but the Blues have struggled to create any real clear-cut chances.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz have been the two live wires that have sparked some promising opportunities, which were ultimately snuffed out by Palace’s defence.

Some supporters have called for Christian Pulisic to be brought on to add a different dimension to the attack, this switch would also allow new recruit Timo Werner to be used centrally.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the opening 45 minutes:

Lampard tactics boring — Samuel Njuguna (@njuguna_sam_) October 3, 2020

What a frustrating game — Nepali Pulisic?? (@nepalipulisic) October 3, 2020

We’ve looked good everywhere except the final third. If Christian is good then I think he goes in for Tammy and Werner moves into striker. We haven’t been able to break them down at all — Cvetomir Georgiev?? (@Cvetomir23) October 3, 2020

Seriously, most of the times Lampard seems like inept tactically.

Him bringing those signings is a different matter entirely, just make him our head of enticing Players. Sign someone who actually understand tactics — ChelseaAllTheWay (@MuneshigeBadger) October 3, 2020

Bring pulisic in the second half — D²¹ ?? (@cfcvintage) October 3, 2020

I want pulisic on for tammy then werner upfront….crystal palace is definitely going to attack us more in the 2nd half thus leaving more spaces behind but if we concede first then we are done for… — LEWIS the viceroy™ (@LukuLewis) October 3, 2020

We want goals not ball possession …..Abraham out, pulisic in. Play Werner as cf — Ivan Delmar (@EviqueD) October 3, 2020

Some fans believe that academy graduate Tammy Abraham should be the man made to make way for Pulisic, who was Chelsea’s best player of the restart before being hit with an injury.

Abraham had a couple of chances in the opening 45 minutes, with the England international firing a header well wide of the post and being closed down by the keeper after a great pass by Jorginho.

Overall, Lampard’s men need to show more of a cutting edge in the final third, they need to be much more clinical against a side that pose a serious threat on the counter.